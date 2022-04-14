STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Frank Langella fired from new Netflix show after sexual misconduct probe

According to TMZ, the probe was launched after Langella was accused of sexual harassment, including making inappropriate comments to a female co-star on set during work.

Published: 14th April 2022 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Frank Langella.

Frank Langella. (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood veteran Frank Langella has been fired by Netflix from its upcoming limited series "The Fall Of The House Of Usher" following an investigation into his alleged misconduct on set.

The 84-year-old actor was cast to play Roderick Usher in the eight-episode horror project, inspired by multiple Edgar Allan Poe tales.

However, the role will be recast, even though the show was about halfway through production.

The scenes that were filmed with Langella will now be reshot, reported Deadline.

Netflix and Langella have not yet commented on the investigation or the allegation that was levelled against the actor.

But according to TMZ, the probe was launched after Langella was accused of sexual harassment, including making inappropriate comments to a female co-star on set during work.

"The Fall Of The House Of Usher" hails from the "Haunting of Hill House" and "Midnight Mass" team of Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy. 

The show will also feature Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell and Carl Lumbly in pivotal roles. 

Langella is best known for starring in movies such as "Masters of the Universe", "Good Night, and Good Luck", "Robot & Frank", "Frost/Nixon", and "The Trial of the Chicago 7".

On the small screen, he has appeared in shows like "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine", "The Americans" and "Kidding".
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Frank Langella Netflix Fall of the House of Usher
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp