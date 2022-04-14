STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gordon-Levitt joins cast of Rian Johnson’s series

Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been roped in to star opposite Natasha Lyonne in the upcoming series Poker Face.

By Express News Service

The series is created by Rian Johnson (of Knives Out-fame). Though plot details are currently kept under wraps, reports state that the series will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode. Details of the role Gordon-Levitt plays are also under wraps.

Johnson will executive produce the series alongside T-Street partner Ram Bergman and the company’s television president Nena Rodrigue. Lyonne will also serve as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures. The company’s Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce.

