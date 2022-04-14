Robin Wright, Ray Winstone to lead Netflix fantasy Damsel

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actors Robin Wright and Ray Winstone will star opposite Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix’s upcoming fantasy film Damsel.

Published: 14th April 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Robin Wright in the House of Cards (Photo | IMDB)

By Express News Service

Written by Dan Mazeau, the film is set to be helmed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. The story follows a princess who is shocked to discover that she’ll be sacrificed to the kingdom’s sacred cave dragon, after being married to her prince charming.

The cast of the film also includes Nick Robinson, Angela Bassett, Brooke Carter and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Brown also serves as executive producer for PCMA Productions, alongside Mazeau, Zack Roth, Chris Castaldi and Sue Baden-Powell. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are the producers.

Wright is best known for headlining and directing ten episodes of Netflix’s House of Cards and for directing two episodes of Netflix’s Ozark. Winstone is known for starring in titles such as The Departed, Beowulf, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, London Boulevard, Hugo, Point Break, and Black Widow.

