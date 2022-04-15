STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tasha Smith to star in Lee Daniels' Netflix exorcism horror movie

The story centres on Ebony (Andra Day), the mother of an Indiana family whose children purportedly became demonically possessed.

Published: 15th April 2022

Hollywood actress Tasha Smith

Hollywood actress Tasha Smith (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Empire" alum Tasha Smith is set to star in filmmaker Lee Daniels' untitled horror movie set at Netflix. According to Deadline, the exorcism thriller is inspired by an actual case. The story centres on Ebony (Andra Day), the mother of an Indiana family whose children purportedly became demonically possessed.

Smith will play the role of Ebony's best friend Asia. The film also features Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin and Aunjanue Ellis. The project marks Smith and Daniels' reunion after "Empire".

She also directed two episodes of Fox drama series "Star", co-created by Daniels.

