Benedict Cumberbatch to host 'SNL' in May

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Power of The Dog" star Benedict Cumberbatch will host "Saturday Night Live", the long-running sketch series, on May 7.

Cumberbatch's appearance on "SNL" will come a day after his Marvel Studios movie "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" hits the screens on May 6.

This will be thw two-time Oscar-nominated actor's second hosting gig after he made his debut back in November 2016, reported Deadline. For the episode, the British star will collaborate with indie rock band Arcade Fire who will take the "SNL" stage as musical guest.

Cumberbatch was recently nominated for the best actor in a leading role Academy Award for his performance in Jane Campion's "The Power of The Dog".

The upcoming episode of "SNL" will mark Arcade Fire's fifth appearance as a musical guest, following stints in 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2018.