Jason Momoa to star in Warner Bros' 'Minecraft' film 

Published: 19th April 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Further cementing his relationship with Warner Bros, actor Jason Momoa is set to star in "Minecraft", a live-action movie based on the popular video game from the studio.

Momoa is already part of the Warner Bros universe courtesy his role as the DC superhero Aquaman. He recently starred in the multiple Oscar-winning film "Dune", which also hails from the stable.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is in final negotiations to star in "Minecraft" to be directed by Jared Hess of "Napoleon Dynamite" fame.

Minecraft, a product of the Swedish studio Mojang, debuted in 2011 and allows players to use blocks to create structures and worlds.

The game became a sensation, reaching 100 million users just a few years after launch and helping spark Microsoft to acquire Mojang for USD 2.5 billion in 2014.

"Dune" producer Mary Parent and Roy Lee will produce the upcoming movie, with Jill Messick receiving a posthumous producing credit for developing the film before her death in 2018.

Executive producers include Jon Berg, Cale Boyter and Jon Spaihts.CLydia Winters and Vu Bui of Mojang will also produce the film.

Warner Studios has been developing a project based on the game for years, with Shawn Levy and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Rob McElhenney among those who have been attached to direct.

Momoa will next reprise his role in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", the sequel to the 2018 film "Aquaman", slated to be released in March 2023.

In the late 2010's, the actor gained prominence following his performance as Khal Drogo in the first two seasons of "Game of Thrones", a fantasy drama series from HBO, a premium cable network under WarnerMedia.

