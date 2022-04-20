Kevin Bacon, Farrah Mackenzie join Netflix’s Leave the World Behind

By Express News Service

Actors Kevin Bacon and Farrah Mackenzie have joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming film Leave the World Behind. The actors join the previously announced cast that includes Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Myha’la Herrold.

Based on the bestselling novel by Rumaan Alam, the film is set to be directed by Sam Esmail who also adapts the book to screen. The story revolves around a couple vacationing in a rental house on Long Island, who are surprised when the homeowners arrive bearing news of a mysterious blackout.

Esmail also produces the film with Chad Hamilton through Esmail Corp, alongside Roberts, Lisa Gillan, and Marisa Yeres Gill for Red Om Films. Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis will serve as executive producer alongside Alam, Danny Stillman and Esmail Corp’s Nick Krishnamurthy.

Bacon currently stars on City on a Hill and has been on series such as SMILF and I Love Dick. His other recent film credits include You Should Have Left and Patriots Day. Mackenzie, who was previously seen on Amazon’s Utopia, currently stars on United States of A1.