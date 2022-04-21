LOTR: The Rings of Power series adds two actors as series regulars

By Express News Service

Amazon Studios’ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series has added two more actors as series regulars. Nazanin Boniadi and Tyroe Muhafidin will play Bronwyn and Theo in the series.

Set thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings films and novels, the series brings to screens for the very first time JRR Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. It will follow an ensemble cast of characters who will confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth.

The series stars Ismael Cruz Cordova, Morfydd Clark, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is led by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne & Patrick McKay. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman produce the series. Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, JA Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado serve as executive producers. Wayne Che Yip serves as the co-executive producer and will direct the series along with Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

