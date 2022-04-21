STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

LOTR: The Rings of Power series adds two actors as series regulars

Amazon Studios’ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series has added two more actors as series regulars. Nazanin Boniadi and Tyroe Muhafidin will play Bronwyn and Theo in the series.

Published: 21st April 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tyroe Muhafidin

Tyroe Muhafidin

By Express News Service

Amazon Studios’ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series has added two more actors as series regulars. Nazanin Boniadi and Tyroe Muhafidin will play Bronwyn and Theo in the series.

Set thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings films and novels, the series brings to screens for the very first time JRR Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. It will follow an ensemble cast of characters who will confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth.

The series stars Ismael Cruz Cordova, Morfydd Clark, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is led by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne & Patrick McKay. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman produce the series. Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, JA Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado serve as executive producers. Wayne Che Yip serves as the co-executive producer and will direct the series along with Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Lord of the Rings Bronwyn Theo JRR Tolkien
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp