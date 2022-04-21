Vin Diesel unveils new title for 'Fast & Furious 10'

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood action star Vin Diesel took to Instagram to share that 'Fast & Furious 10' will officially be titled 'Fast X', also announcing the launch of production. "Day one" the action star wrote, reports 'Deadline'.
While details with regard to the plot of 'Fast X' have thus far been kept under wraps, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson will also star.
Justin Lin is on board as director and will also produce alongside Diesel, with the film set to bow in theaters via Universal on May 19, 2023.
Lin has been one of the lead directors for the action franchise, having previously helmed 2021's 'F9', as well as 'Fast & Furious 6', 'Fast Five', 'Fast & Furious' and 'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift'.
The franchise is Universal's biggest of all time - its films having collectively grossed over $6.6 billion worldwide.
LOS ANGELES: Hollywood action star Vin Diesel took to Instagram to share that 'Fast & Furious 10' will officially be titled 'Fast X', also announcing the launch of production. "Day one" the action star wrote, reports 'Deadline'.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Telangana youth slits woman's throat for denying marriage proposal
HC seeks police stand on Khalid's bail plea in Delhi riots case, says speech not acceptable
Stephen Colbert tests positive for Covid
PM Modi holds talks with British counterpart Boris Johnson
4 arrested in Odisha for lynching man who mowed down villager
Mumbai Indians coach Jayawardene backs struggling Rohit, Ishan