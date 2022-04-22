STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Singer Janelle Monae comes out as non-binary: I don't see myself as a woman, solely

The singer had originally identified her as bisexual, later pansexual and currently four years later as non-binary. 

Published: 22nd April 2022 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Janelle Monae(Photo | Instagram)

Singer Janelle Monae(Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Janelle Monae has announced that she is non-binary, four years after coming out as pansexual.

According to NBC news, Monae made the revelation during the latest episode of Red Table Talk on which she was joined by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The singer, 36, said she originally identified as bisexual but "later I read about pansexuality and was like, 'Oh, these are things that I identify with too.' I'm open to learning more about who I am.

"Pansexuality is an attraction to people regardless of their gender or sex."I'm non-binary, so I just don't see myself as a woman, solely. I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the 'he' or the 'she.' If I am from God, I am everything. I am everything, but I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything beyond the binary," Monae added.

"The Hidden Figures" star said that her sister knew about her gender identity already, while her dad was "great" when he found out. "I've been playing a version of some parts of me, but now I'm owning all of me. I had to own all of me to really be able to talk about it publicly," she added. A representative for the musician confirmed to Rolling Stone that she is continuing to use she/her pronouns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Janelle Monae Woman Pansexual Willow Smith Jada Pinkett
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp