After Oscars slap controversy,Will Smith in India

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Will Smith was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. Reports say Smith is in India to meet spiritual leader Sadhguru, following the incident at the Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock onstage, leading to speculation over his personal life.
Smith was seen interacting and laughing with people around.
'The Pursuit of Happyness' actor hit the headlines because of the incident at the Oscars where he assaulted comedian Chris Rock after the latter made fun of Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head.
Post that Smith has been banned from attending any Academy event for the next 10 years, including the Oscars. He had won the Best Actor award for 'King Richard'.
A picture showed Will Smith at the airport in Mumbai. As per reports, he is staying at the JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu.
The actor has visited India on several occasions. He last came in 2019 for the shooting of his reality show 'The Bucket List'. He also visited Haridwar and took part in the 'Ganga Aarti'.
After the slap incident, Will also took to Instagram to apologise to Chris.
He wrote: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."
Post the incident, his visit to India has assumed significance in light of reports of Smith's marital troubles.
MUMBAI: Hollywood star Will Smith was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. Reports say Smith is in India to meet spiritual leader Sadhguru, following the incident at the Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock onstage, leading to speculation over his personal life.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
IPL 2022: Struggling CSK and PBKS seek revival in match against each other
India suspends tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals: IATA
Bayern Munich wins record 10th consecutive Bundesliga title
Sanjay Raut defends police action against MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband
Rahul credits Rajiv Gandhi for introducing Panchayati Raj institutions