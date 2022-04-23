STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jesse Williams, Sarah Drew to return for 'Grey's Anatomy' season finale

The final episode of the upcoming season of the medical drama will premiere on May 26 on ABC.

Published: 23rd April 2022 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Jesse Williams (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew will be returning as Jackson and April for the finale of "Grey's Anatomy" season 18.

The final episode of the upcoming season of the medical drama will premiere on May 26 on ABC. The network shared the news on the show's official Twitter page.

"So I heard you've been missing Japril. Don't miss these two back on your screens for the #GreysAnatomy Season Finale!" the post read.

Williams left 'Grey's Anatomy' last season, having played Jackson since the show's sixth season. Drew, who had departed the show in 2018, returned as April Kepner to help give Jackson a proper sendoff by reuniting one of the show's most popular couples, 'Japril'.

The series, created by Shonda Rhimes, also features Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr in the lead. "Grey's Anatomy" has already been renewed by the network for season 19.

Comments

