Rihanna makes first public appearance with A$AP Rocky after his release from jail

Published: 25th April 2022 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Rihanna, left, and ASAP Rocky, right. ( Photo | AP)

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently stepped out for the first time since the latter's release from jail in a shooting case.

According to People, the couple went on a "happy and relaxed" dinner date with a close group of friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

"It was a happy and relaxed group. Rihanna looked great. She sat next to A$AP and they were affectionate. They dined for a couple of hours. The focus was very much on Rihanna and the baby," the outlet quoted source as a saying.

Rocky was arrested last week at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting that took place in November. He was detained by the Los Angeles Police Department after he arrived on a private plane a few days ago, returning from a vacation with Rihanna in her native Barbados.

However, Rocky was released from jail a few hours after the arrest. His bail was set at USD  550,000. Meanwhile, Rocky and Rihanna are currently expecting their first child together.

