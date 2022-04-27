Bad Bunny to headline Sony’s Marvel superhero film El Muerto

By Express News Service

Puerto Rican singer and actor Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio (well-known as Bad Bunny) will headline Sony’s upcoming standalone Marvel film titled El Muerto. Notably, the actor is the first-ever Latino actor to headline a Marvel superhero film.

The news was announced by Sony Motion Pictures Group president Sanford Panitch at CinemaCon.

In the comics, El Muerto, known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez, is a wrestler whose powers are handed down by ancestry in the form of a mask. Previously in the comics, El Muerto has gotten in the ring with Spider-Man himself. It was announced at CinemaCon that the film will take on the antihero on the verge of inheriting his father’s power.

Sony’s adaptive rights to Marvel’s Spider-Man universe has brought multiple iterations over the years, ultimately merging into the Tom Holland-led MCU film series. El Muerto is set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024.