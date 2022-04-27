STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ryan Reynolds named recipient of American Cinematheque Award

The multi-hyphenate personality will be honoured with a career retrospective as the 36th recipient of the award at the event to be held at organisation's gala dinner at Beverly Hilton on November 17.

Published: 27th April 2022 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds will receive the American Cinematheque (AC) Award this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the multi-hyphenate personality will be honoured with a career retrospective as the 36th recipient of the award at the event to be held at the organisation's gala dinner at Beverly Hilton on November 17.

Reynolds joins an eminent list of previous honourees such as Robert Downey Jr, Ben Stiller, Jerry Bruckheimer, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Ridley Scott, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Charlize Theron, Spike Lee and Scarlett Johannsson.

Praising the Canadian actor-producer, AC Board Chair Rick Nicita said Reynolds is a Renaissance Man 2.0 for our times.

"He is an actor, a business entrepreneur, a writer, a comedian, a producer and a creative innovator on screen and off. Most important to us, he is a true modern movie star. He has reached the heights of stardom in movies shown on all platforms, in all genres ranging from comedies to dramas to action films or combinations of all three," Nicita added.

Reynolds' latest release was director Shawn Levy's sci-fi adventure film "The Adam Project" for Netflix. He will reunite with Levy for the third film in the "Deadpool" franchise. He also delivered a box office hit with the director on their collaboration on "Free Guy" last year.

The actor next stars in the Christmas-themed musical film "Spirited". The American Cinematheque gala serves as the annual fundraiser for the nonprofit that programs year-round at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Los Feliz 3 Theatre in Los Feliz and Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ryan Reynolds American Cinematheque
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp