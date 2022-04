By Express News Service

Sony Pictures has officially confirmed Venom 3. They made the announcement during their CinemaCon panel.

But there is no word on the crew and release date of the film. The announcement isn’t a surprise as the previous two films of the series: Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, were successes at the box office. Both the films saw Tom Hardy playing Eddie Brock, the journalist who comes in contact with an alien symbiote.