Andrew Garfield says he is planning to take time off from acting

Andrew Garfield currently stars in FX crime series "Under the Banner of Heaven", co-starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington and Wyatt Russell.

Published: 28th April 2022 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Andrew Garfield (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Andrew Garfield says he plans to take a break from acting after continuously working for the past one year.

The British star had a busy 2021 as he featured in three films -- "Spider-Man: No Way Home", Jessica Chastain-fronted "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" and Lin Manuel Miranda's "Tick, Tick ...Boom!".

He currently stars in FX crime series "Under the Banner of Heaven", co-starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington and Wyatt Russell.

Talking to People magazine, the 38-year-old actor said he wants to stay out of the spotlight for a while.

"I'm actually really happy and excited to be very quiet and very still and take some time to just be.

"It feels very important right now, especially after a lot of output, a lot of being out in the world, and giving a lot of energy to things that I'm very passionate about, but I have to kind of refill the well so that I can carry on authentically carry on without it feeling like I have to keep up with the Joneses in some way," Garfield said.

The British actor said he is inspired by the likes of American gymnast Simone Biles and rapper Kendrick Lamar.

"I'm very inspired by Simone Biles and I'm very inspired by her saying, nope, I'm not going to do that vault. I'm going to endanger myself if I vault today. I find that really an incredible example," Garfield said.

"And Kendrick Lamar, who hasn't put out an album in a while, and I know he's got one coming out in the middle of May, which I'm so excited for, but I really admire anyone who can forego the temptation of having to be always on the up and up. Someone who can really be on their own rhythm, bang to the beat of their own drum," he added.

Garfield further said he hasn't planned what he will be doing during his time off from acting.

"I hope that I can go on vacation. It's more just, even getting on a plane right now feels like too much. I kind of want to lay down and just think and not think and watch other people's work and just be really, really, really kind of ...and listen to music and be with friends and eat burgers, you know, just kind of be a person," he added.

