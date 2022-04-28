Sequel to Robert Pattinson’s The Batman confirmed

By Express News Service

As expected, British actor Robert Pattinson will return as Gotham city’s caped crusader in a sequel to The Batman, reports Variety. It might not come as a surprise since the first part of the new franchise turned out to be a massive hit across the globe.

The recent development was announced by Warner Bros at a recent evening presentation at CinemaCon - the annual trade show for theatre owners. As per Variety, The Batman director Matt Reeves announced that he will write and direct the follow-up.

However, Reeves did not reveal the movie’s plot, story, cast, and other details. The Batman, a gritty three-hour superhero adventure, debuted on the big screen in March and raked in $134 million in the US domestic market.

Those ticket sales still rank as the biggest opening weekend of 2022, as well as only the second pandemic-era movie to cross the $100 million mark in a single weekend following Spider-Man: No Way Home. With $759 million to date at the global box office, The Batman is currently the highest-grossing movie of the year.Warner Bros. has several DC properties in the works, including the animated DC League of Super-Pets, which is set for theatres on July 29, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which opens December 22.