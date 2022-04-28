STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Sequel to Robert Pattinson’s The Batman confirmed

As expected, British actor Robert Pattinson will return as Gotham city’s caped crusader in a sequel to The Batman, reports Variety.

Published: 28th April 2022 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Robert Pattinson as Batman. ( File Photo)

Robert Pattinson as Batman. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

As expected, British actor Robert Pattinson will return as Gotham city’s caped crusader in a sequel to The Batman, reports Variety. It might not come as a surprise since the first part of the new franchise turned out to be a massive hit across the globe.

The recent development was announced by Warner Bros at a recent evening presentation at CinemaCon - the annual trade show for theatre owners. As per Variety, The Batman director Matt Reeves announced that he will write and direct the follow-up.

However, Reeves did not reveal the movie’s plot, story, cast, and other details. The Batman, a gritty three-hour superhero adventure, debuted on the big screen in March and raked in $134 million in the US domestic market.

Those ticket sales still rank as the biggest opening weekend of 2022, as well as only the second pandemic-era movie to cross the $100 million mark in a single weekend following Spider-Man: No Way Home. With $759 million to date at the global box office, The Batman is currently the highest-grossing movie of the year.Warner Bros. has several DC properties in the works, including the animated DC League of Super-Pets, which is set for theatres on July 29, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which opens December 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robert Pattinson Gotham city sequel Warner Bros Returns Matt Reeves DC League
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp