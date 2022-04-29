Avatar  sequel titled Avatar: The Way of Water

By Express News Service

The official title of Avatar 2 was revealed to be Avatar: The Way of Water at CinemaCon 2022. It was also announced that a remastered version of the original Avatar will be released in theatres on September 23, 2022. Producer Jon Landau has revealed that Jake and Neytiri’s family will be at the centre of each of the four sequels. Each film will have a standalone story, but all of them will be connected and will sum up a larger tale.

Director James Cameron appeared in a pre-recorded message and said he is excited for the world to see Avatar: The Way of Water in theatres on December 16, 2022, and teased that his team has “set out once again to push the limits of what cinema can do.”

The attendees at CinemaCon 2022 were also presented with a teaser trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water, featuring the Avatar world and underwater footage. The trailer will debut exclusively in theatres with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6, and it won’t be released online until a week after.

The official description of the sequel reads, “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

Avatar: The Way of Water will be directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Landau. The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet.