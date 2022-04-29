Michael Chaves to direct The Nun 2

By Express News Service

Reports are suggesting that filmmaker Michael Chaves, who has previously directed The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is on board to helm the sequel to the 2018 horror film, The Nun.

Bloody Disgusting reported that New Line Cinema, the studio behind The Conjuring universe, has hired Chaves to direct the second installment, while Akela Cooper, who also penned James Wan’s Malignant, will be writing the sequel.

The first film, directed by Corin Hardy, served as a prequel to The Conjuring films and followed a priest and a nun who investigate unholy happenings in Romania. The demonic nun, named Valak, which was central to the story of The Nun, was originally seen in The Conjuring 2.

Having grossed $365 million, the film became the highest-grossing film franchise. The Nun starred Bonnie Aarons in the lead role and it is yet to be seen whether the film’s cast will be returning for the sequel.