Mission: Impossible 7| Tom Cruise-starrer titled 'Dead Reckoning: Part 1'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The seventh instalment of Tom Cruise-led "Mission: Impossible" has received an official title. During Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures' presentation at the ongoing CinemaCon convention, Cruise revealed that the latest film has been titled "Mission: Impossible 7 - Dead Reckoning: Part 1".

The Hollywood star sent a pre-recorded video for the film's presentation from South Africa, where he is currently filming for the eighth part of the long-running action series, reported Deadline. The actor, who was standing atop a biplane, said, "Please enjoy. And hey! Let's try to have a great summer."

The studio then played a teaser that gave a sneak peak into all the action sequences planned by the makers, including one where Cruise's Ethan Hunt nose dives off a cliff while on his motorcycle and then free-falls into the abyss.

Paramount has planned the seventh and eighth instalments as two back-to-back films and they are expected to bring an end to the franchise. Both films are being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, and will introduce new cast members Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Rob Delaney and Indira Varma.

Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny are reprising their characters from the earlier movies. "Mission: Impossible 7 - Dead Reckoning: Part 1" will open in the US theatres on July 14, 2023, with the eighth and presumably final movie coming out on June 28, 2024.