Martin Scorsese and Leonardo to reunite for 'The Wager'

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Killers of the Flower Moon is also an adaptation of David Grann’s work.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese

By Express News Service

After wrapping up Apple TV+’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are set to team up once again. The actor-director duo is reuniting for The Wager, another Apple digital film. It is the adaptation of the upcoming David Grann non-fiction book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder. Set in the 1740s, Wager’s story is set in motion when a patched-together boat with 30 emaciated men lands on the coast of Brazil.

The men were the surviving crew of the British naval ship, HMS Wager, which was chasing a Spanish vessel and had crashed onto a desolate island in South America’s Patagonia region. Six months later, however, another vessel, even more, beat up than the first, ended up off the coast of Chile, this one with three men. These new sailors accused the other men of being mutineers.

As accusations and counter-charges flew, the British Admiralty set a special trial in motion to uncover the truth of what exactly happened on the island, exposing a story of not just a captain and crew struggling to survive while battling some of the most extreme elements on the planet, but also fighting against their own human natures.

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Killers of the Flower Moon is also an adaptation of David Grann’s work. The best-selling novel Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI is set in 1920s Oklahoma and chronicles the serial murder of members of the oil wealthy Osage Nation. Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, and Brendan Fraser also star in the film, which will premiere sometime in 2023.

