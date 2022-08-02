Home Entertainment English

Marvel’s Secret Invasion said to be a crossover event

The show is about a group of shapeshifting aliens known as Skrulls, who invade earth and covertly infiltrate government institutions.

Published: 02nd August 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of Marvels Studios' 'Secret Invasion'. (Photo | Marvel)

By Express News Service

Marvel officials have released an official synopsis for their upcoming series Secret Invasion which describes it as a ‘crossover event.’

The show is about a group of shapeshifting aliens known as Skrulls, who invade earth and covertly infiltrate government institutions. The presence of the Skrulls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was officially confirmed in Spiderman: Far From Home which was released in 2019 The mini-series was recently reported as undergoing reshoots with a new writer.

The show was officially announced at the recently wrapped San Diego Comic-Con. It is an adaptation of the 2008 comic book run of the same name written by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu.

Kyle Bradstreet is developing the show for Disney+ while Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim are brought on as directors. The six-episode series will also feature recurring MCU cast members Samuel Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle. The recurring cast will be joined by newcomers Emilia Clarke and Olivia Coleman.

