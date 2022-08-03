Cyndi Lauper to play private investigator in Amazon series 'The Horror of Dolores Roach'

By Express News Service

Singer Cyndi Lauper has joined the cast of The Horror of Dolores Roach, the upcoming Amazon series. She is said to play a recurring guest role in the series. According to Variety, Lauper will appear in the show opposite previously announced lead Justina Machado as well as cast members Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, K Todd Freeman, Marc Maron, Jean Yoon, Judy Reyes, and Jeffery Self.

The series is based on the Gimlet podcast of the same name. Amazon has given the half-hour show an eight-episode order. In the series, Dolores Roach (Machado) is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a severely-gentrified Washington Heights with USD 200 and the clothes on her back.

With her boyfriend gone missing, and long gone family, Dolores reunites with an old stoner buddy, Luis (Hernandez), who gives her room to board and lets her give massages for cash in the basement under his dilapidated storefront Empanada Loca, the only remnant of her former life.

When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive and in the face of unexpected professional success, Dolores and Luis become dangerously symbiotic, and Luis must unleash his peculiar predilections. Lauper will play Ruthie, a Broadway theatre usher, who is a private investigator and stirs up trouble for Dolores Roach.

Singer Cyndi Lauper has joined the cast of The Horror of Dolores Roach, the upcoming Amazon series. She is said to play a recurring guest role in the series. According to Variety, Lauper will appear in the show opposite previously announced lead Justina Machado as well as cast members Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, K Todd Freeman, Marc Maron, Jean Yoon, Judy Reyes, and Jeffery Self. The series is based on the Gimlet podcast of the same name. Amazon has given the half-hour show an eight-episode order. In the series, Dolores Roach (Machado) is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a severely-gentrified Washington Heights with USD 200 and the clothes on her back. With her boyfriend gone missing, and long gone family, Dolores reunites with an old stoner buddy, Luis (Hernandez), who gives her room to board and lets her give massages for cash in the basement under his dilapidated storefront Empanada Loca, the only remnant of her former life. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive and in the face of unexpected professional success, Dolores and Luis become dangerously symbiotic, and Luis must unleash his peculiar predilections. Lauper will play Ruthie, a Broadway theatre usher, who is a private investigator and stirs up trouble for Dolores Roach.