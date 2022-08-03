Home Entertainment English

Cyndi Lauper to play private investigator in Amazon series 'The Horror of Dolores Roach'

In the series, Dolores Roach (Machado) is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a severely-gentrified Washington Heights with USD 200 and the clothes on her back. 

Published: 03rd August 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

The Horror of Dolores Roach (Photo | YouTube)

The Horror of Dolores Roach (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Singer Cyndi Lauper has joined the cast of The Horror of Dolores Roach, the upcoming Amazon series. She is said to play a recurring guest role in the series. According to Variety, Lauper will appear in the show opposite previously announced lead Justina Machado as well as cast members Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, K Todd Freeman, Marc Maron, Jean Yoon, Judy Reyes, and Jeffery Self.

The series is based on the Gimlet podcast of the same name. Amazon has given the half-hour show an eight-episode order. In the series, Dolores Roach (Machado) is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a severely-gentrified Washington Heights with USD 200 and the clothes on her back. 

With her boyfriend gone missing, and long gone family, Dolores reunites with an old stoner buddy, Luis (Hernandez), who gives her room to board and lets her give massages for cash in the basement under his dilapidated storefront Empanada Loca, the only remnant of her former life.

When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive and in the face of unexpected professional success, Dolores and Luis become dangerously symbiotic, and Luis must unleash his peculiar predilections. Lauper will play Ruthie, a Broadway theatre usher, who is a private investigator and stirs up trouble for Dolores Roach.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyndi Lauper The Horror of Dolores Roach Amazon
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp