Park Hae-soo to star in Netflix film Great Flood

By Express News Service

Squid Game star Park Hae-soo will feature with popular South Korean actor Kim Da-mi in Netflix’s upcoming disaster film Great Flood. The streaming service announced the new South Korean film in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. To be directed by Kim Byungwoo, the film is set around the last day on Earth when a great flood hits.

It will depict the lives of individuals who attempt survival from inside a flooding apartment. Great Flood will be Park’s second Netflix film of 2022, following the April-released spy action film Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.

The actor, who found global fame after playing the role of Cho Sang-woo in hit series Squid Game, most recently starred in the South Korean remake of Money Heist. The show, titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, featured Park as former North Korean prisoner Song Jung-ho aka Berlin.

