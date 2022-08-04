Leslie Grace opens up on her 'Batgirl' movie getting canned

LOS ANGELES: Actress-singer Leslie Grace has reacted to the cancellation of her 'Batgirl' movie. The comic book film would've marked Grace's biggest acting role following her breakthrough performance in 'In the Heights'.
It would have also been a rare superhero film headlined by a Latina actor, reports 'Variety'. The actress has issued a statement following the studio's decision to kill plans for a release of the film in theatres or on HBO Max.
Grace wrote on Instagram, "Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie 'Batgirl,' I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland."
She thanked everyone for their support, "I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan - THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, amy own damn hero!' Batgirl for life!"
According to 'Variety,' she also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the film, including videos of Grace working the camera, singing along to Nelly Furtado's 'Promiscuous Girl' with her castmates and crooning Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You' while getting suited up.
Before the studio axed the film, Grace had spoken enthusiastically about 'Batgirl'. She earlier told 'Variety' that she even had preliminary discussions with El Arbi and Fallah about what a sequel "could be."
