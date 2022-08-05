Home Entertainment English

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor to star in 'Road House' remake

Road House was a beloved action film starring Swayze as a new bouncer at an unruly bar in Missouri.

Published: 05th August 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Conor McGregor ( File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is all set to make his professional film debut with Prime Video’s remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze action film Road House. He’ll reportedly co-star in the film opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. He’ll add to a wider cast that also features Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp, and Bob Menery.

Road House was a beloved action film starring Swayze as a new bouncer at an unruly bar in Missouri. Prime Video’s reimagining will see Gyllenhaal taking up Swayze’s mantle as he plays a former UFC fighter turned bouncer who works at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. After some time there, he realizes that the Tropical Paradise isn’t as idyllic as it seemed. Production will begin later this month in the Dominican Republic en route to a worldwide release. All that’s known about McGregor’s character so far is that he’s not playing himself in a cameo role, but will instead appear as an original character.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Conor McGregor Road House Prime Video Patrick Swayze
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp