Former UFC champion Conor McGregor to star in 'Road House' remake

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is all set to make his professional film debut with Prime Video’s remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze action film Road House. He’ll reportedly co-star in the film opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. He’ll add to a wider cast that also features Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp, and Bob Menery.

Road House was a beloved action film starring Swayze as a new bouncer at an unruly bar in Missouri. Prime Video’s reimagining will see Gyllenhaal taking up Swayze’s mantle as he plays a former UFC fighter turned bouncer who works at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. After some time there, he realizes that the Tropical Paradise isn’t as idyllic as it seemed. Production will begin later this month in the Dominican Republic en route to a worldwide release. All that’s known about McGregor’s character so far is that he’s not playing himself in a cameo role, but will instead appear as an original character.

