Lashana Lynch to star as Bob Marley's wife Rita in biopic

Published: 05th August 2022 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

'Captain Marvel' star Lashana Lynch

'Captain Marvel' star Lashana Lynch (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "No Time to Die" star Lashna Lynch has been tapped to play the role of Bob Marley's wife Rita in Paramount Pictures' untitled biopic on the Jamaican singer.

According to the entertainment website Deadline, actor Kingsley Ben-Adir is portraying the legendary reggae musician.

"King Richard" helmer Reinaldo Marcus Green is directing the movie from a script he co-wrote with Zach Baylin. Rita, Ziggy and Cedella Marley will also produce on behalf of banner Tuff Gong along with Robert Teitel.

Bob Marley is credited for changing the global music scene by introducing reggae genre through his songs such as "Get Up, Stand Up," "One Love," "No Woman, No Cry,""Redemption Song" and "Could You Be Loved". He died of cancer in 1981 at age 36.

