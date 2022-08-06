Willow Smith on dad Will's Oscars slap: 'I see my family as being human'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Willow Smith has broken her silence on her father Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap. In a new interview, the 21-year-old singer shared why the awkward confrontation between her father and Chris Rock didn't disrupt her, reports aceshowbiz.com.



Willow said it is part of "humanness" to make errors after the 53-year-old actor stormed the stage of this year's Academy Awards to whack the 57-year-old stand-up comic for making a joke about his wife's haircut.



She told Billboard in an interview "I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness." "Because of the position that we're in, our humanness sometimes isn't accepted, and we're expected to act in a way that isn't conducive to a healthy human life and isn't conducive to being honest," she added.



Chris made a gag about 50-year-old alopecia-sufferer Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, comparing it to 'G.I. Jane' buzzcut.



Willow said the spotlight thrust on her family in the wake of her father's slap did not impact her as much as her "own internal demons." Her remarks come a week after her father took to social media to issue yet another apology for his "unacceptable" behaviour.

Will said in a video, "Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down, so it hurts psychologically and emotionally to know that I didn't live up to people's image and impression of me."



"The work I'm trying to do is I am deeply remorseful, and I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."



Chris has made it clear he is not ready to sit down with 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' actor. He's only briefly addressed the scandal during some of his comedy shows. An insider told Page Six last month that Will's latest apology was "too little, too late."

