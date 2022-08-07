Home Entertainment English

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, basketball player Tristan Thompson welcome second child

Kardashian's team announced last month that True's sibling was on the way after having been conceived in November.

Published: 07th August 2022 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Khloe Kardashian (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and her former partner, professional basketball player Tristan Thompson have become parents for the second time.

A representative for the Kardashian told entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter that the newborn, a baby boy, arrived via surrogate. No name has yet been announced for their second child.

The duo welcomed daughter True in April 2018.

Kardashian's team announced last month that True's sibling was on the way after having been conceived in November.

Back then, an insider with knowledge of the situation told the website that Kardashian and Thompson had parted ways since the child was conceived.

According to the source, the baby was conceived via surrogate before Kardashian was in the know about Thompson's paternity scandal centering on a child who was born in early December.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson Kardashians
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp