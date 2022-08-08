Actor Danny Trejo to star in historical epic '1521'

By Express News Service

Actor Danny Trejo who has appeared in Machete, Con Air, will be seen as a Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in the upcoming historical epic film 1521.

Set in the Philippines, the film traces the pre-colonial period and focuses on the Battle of Mactan. The story revolves around Magellan who was at the forefront of the Spanish expedition and among the first Europeans to travel to Asia.

It is produced by Filipino- American filmmaker Francis B Lara Ho. Written by Mary Krell Oishi, the principal photography is expected to start in August in Palawan. Besides Danny Trejo, the film also stars Michael Copon, Bea Alonzo, Hector David Jr, Maricel Laxa Pangilinan, among others.

While Copon will play Datu Lapu, an island ruler who stands up against colonisation, Bea plays a native Mactan princess Diwata.

