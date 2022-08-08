Actor Hayden Panetierre returns to 'Scream' franchise

By Express News Service

Hayden Panetierre is making her comeback to the Scream universe. Photos of her from the sets of the upcoming sixth instalment in the Scream franchise have surfaced online.

Her return to the franchise was announced in May, following her character Kirby Reed’s near-death scene in 2011’s Scream 4.

Panetierre previously had spoken to People magazine about her return to the franchise, which will mark her first film in eight years. “I’m so happy that this is going to be my first project back because I have such fond memories of doing Scream 4,” she said earlier.

“I love the character and I love her sass, and I feel like I’m coming back and I know her,” Panetierre added of playing Kirby. “So, it’s a little less intimidating. I’m excited. I’m really excited.”

