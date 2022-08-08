Home Entertainment English

Actor Hayden Panetierre returns to 'Scream' franchise

Her return to the franchise was announced in May, following her character Kirby Reed’s near-death scene in 2011’s Scream 4.

Published: 08th August 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Hayden Panetierre

By Express News Service

Hayden Panetierre is making her comeback to the Scream universe. Photos of her from the sets of the upcoming sixth instalment in the Scream franchise have surfaced online.

Her return to the franchise was announced in May, following her character Kirby Reed’s near-death scene in 2011’s Scream 4.

Panetierre previously had spoken to People magazine about her return to the franchise, which will mark her first film in eight years. “I’m so happy that this is going to be my first project back because I have such fond memories of doing Scream 4,” she said earlier.

“I love the character and I love her sass, and I feel like I’m coming back and I know her,” Panetierre added of playing Kirby. “So, it’s a little less intimidating. I’m excited. I’m really excited.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hayden Panetierre Scream
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp