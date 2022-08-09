Home Entertainment English

Australian singer-turned-actress Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

The singer revealed in September 2018 that she was getting treated for cancer at the base of her spine.

Australian singer Olivia Newton-John. (File | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Olivia Newton-John, the Australian actress and singer best known for her role as Sandy Olsson in the blockbuster movie "Grease" and for giving hit numbers such as 1981's "Physical," has died on Monday, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73-years-old.

Her official Facebook page confirmed the news on Monday in a statement, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund."

The singer revealed in September 2018 that she was getting treated for cancer at the base of her spine. It was her third cancer diagnosis, following bouts with breast cancer in the early '90s and in 2017.

