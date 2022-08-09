Home Entertainment English

Brad Pitt has 'secret list' of Hollywood actors he will never work with again

Having made his debut in Hollywood at 24, Pitt has shared the screen with the great and the good of Hollywood.

Published: 09th August 2022 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Brad Pitt has a 'secret list' of Hollywood actors he won't work with, according to his 'Bullet Train' co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The 58-year-old has an enviable career working with some of the biggest names, but Taylor-Johnson reckons there are some faces he refuses to film with, reports mirror.co.uk.

The husband of director Sam Taylor-Johnson shared this during an interview for the pair's new film 'Bullet Train', in which they play assassins in Japan.

Speaking about working with the dad-of-six, Aaron said: "He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time.

"You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes (like) "I am definitely not working with this person ever again."

"Brad has this list too" reports Variety.

Having made his debut in Hollywood at 24, Pitt has shared the screen with the great and the good of Hollywood.

He starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood', Tilda Swinton in 'Benjamin Button' and of course his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 'Mr and Mrs Smith'.

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 after just two years of marriage, citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

There were concerns the actress' ex may be thinking of retiring after his latest movie when Brad told GQ he was entering the "last semester of the trimester".

However, when asked by reporters during the premiere whether the movie would be his last, Pitt seemed surprised by the line of questioning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brad Pitt Aaron Taylor-Johnson Brad Pitt secret list Bullet Train
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp