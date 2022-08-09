Brad Pitt has 'secret list' of Hollywood actors he will never work with again

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Brad Pitt has a 'secret list' of Hollywood actors he won't work with, according to his 'Bullet Train' co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
The 58-year-old has an enviable career working with some of the biggest names, but Taylor-Johnson reckons there are some faces he refuses to film with, reports mirror.co.uk.
The husband of director Sam Taylor-Johnson shared this during an interview for the pair's new film 'Bullet Train', in which they play assassins in Japan.
Speaking about working with the dad-of-six, Aaron said: "He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time.
"You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes (like) "I am definitely not working with this person ever again."
"Brad has this list too" reports Variety.
Having made his debut in Hollywood at 24, Pitt has shared the screen with the great and the good of Hollywood.
He starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood', Tilda Swinton in 'Benjamin Button' and of course his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 'Mr and Mrs Smith'.
Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 after just two years of marriage, citing 'irreconcilable differences'.
There were concerns the actress' ex may be thinking of retiring after his latest movie when Brad told GQ he was entering the "last semester of the trimester".
However, when asked by reporters during the premiere whether the movie would be his last, Pitt seemed surprised by the line of questioning.
