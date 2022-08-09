Home Entertainment English

Britney Spears to make musical comeback with Elton John collaboration

Aside from her very public legal battle with her father, Britney has mostly only been seen on her social media account in recent years.

Published: 09th August 2022 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Music maestro Elton John (L), Popstar Britney Spears.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Princess of pop Britney Spears will join forces with music maestro Elton John on a new single, the record company releasing the track said Monday.

The pair -- who between them have 90 years' experience in the music business -- will collaborate on "Hold Me Closer," Interscope Records said.

There were no further details, including when the track would be released, but it will be the first new music from Spears since the middle of the last decade.

The title of the song comes from the lyrics of the early 1970s hit "Tiny Dancer," which John co-wrote with long-time creative partner Bernie Taupin.

The news comes after days of online speculation from fans that the pair would be teaming up.

It also comes just weeks after Spears announced a long-wished-for pregnancy had ended in a miscarriage.

The pregnancy, with Sam Asghari, came five months after a Los Angeles judge dissolved a conservatorship overseen by Spears's father -- an arrangement the singer said had prevented her from having a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire for more kids.

Aside from her very public legal battle with her father, the "...Baby One More Time" singer has mostly only been seen on her social media account in recent years.

She has not given an interview in years, rarely makes public appearances and last performed in October 2018.

The superstar, who first came to public attention as a child in 1992, dropped four studio albums under the conservatorship, most recently 2016's "Glory."

She also was among the singers to stage wildly lucrative Las Vegas residencies in recent years. Her four-year "Britney: Pieces of Me" run grossed a reported USD138 million.

But in January 2019, she abruptly cancelled her planned return to Vegas, going on indefinite professional hiatus.

The multi-award-winning John -- properly Sir Elton John -- is one of Britain's most bankable stars, whose showmanship and musicality have left their mark on the performing arts.

Since he first emerged in 1962, the singer -- born Reginald Dwight -- has been responsible for some of the most recognizable tunes in pop, including "Rocket Man," "Your Song" and "I'm Still Standing."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Britney Spears Elton John Britney spears Elton John collaboration
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp