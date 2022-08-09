'Game of Thrones'-fame Sophie Turner onboard thriller 'Come As You Are'

By Express News Service

Game of Thrones-star Sophie Turner has been cast in the upcoming thriller, Come As You Are. She is the lastest to join the cast, which already features Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Taylor John Smith. Hero Fiennes had portrayed the younger version of Voldemort (the role originally essayed by his uncle Ralph Fiennes) in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and the After movie series, while Tayol John Smith is known for films like You Get Me and Hunter Killer.

According to reports, Come As You Are tells the story of a young woman "whose life begins to rapidly unravel when her social media career exposes her to society’s darkest corners". The film will be directed by Jessie Barr who made her feature directorial debut with the 2020 drama, Sophie Jones, in which she also essayed the titular character.

Screenwriter Zach Baylin, who received an Academy Award nomination for King Richard earlier this year will be penning the film’s script. Further details related to the project are currently under wraps. Turner was most recently seen in HBO Max’s limited series, The Staircase.

