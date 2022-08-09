Home Entertainment English

'Game of Thrones'-fame Sophie Turner onboard thriller 'Come As You Are'

Screenwriter Zach Baylin, who received an Academy Award-nomination for King Richard earlier this year will be penning the film’s script.

Published: 09th August 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Sophie Turner

Hollywood actress Sophie Turner (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Game of Thrones-star Sophie Turner has been cast in the upcoming thriller, Come As You Are. She is the lastest to join the cast, which already features Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Taylor John Smith. Hero Fiennes had portrayed the younger version of Voldemort (the role originally essayed by his uncle Ralph Fiennes) in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and the After movie series, while Tayol John Smith is known for films like You Get Me and Hunter Killer.

According to reports, Come As You Are tells the story of a young woman "whose life begins to rapidly unravel when her social media career exposes her to society’s darkest corners". The film will be directed by Jessie Barr who made her feature directorial debut with the 2020 drama, Sophie Jones, in which she also essayed the titular character.

Screenwriter Zach Baylin, who received an Academy Award nomination for King Richard earlier this year will be penning the film’s script. Further details related to the project are currently under wraps. Turner was most recently seen in HBO Max’s limited series, The Staircase.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sophie Turner Game of Thrones Come As You Are
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp