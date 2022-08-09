Home Entertainment English

Zazie Beetz in talks to return for 'Joker' sequel 

The upcoming film is a "musical" follow-up to the Todd Phillips-directed anti-hero character study "Joker", which was released in 2019.

Published: 09th August 2022 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Zazie Beetz

Actor Zazie Beetz. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Zazie Beetz is in negotiations to join the upcoming "Joker" sequel "Folie a Deux".

According to Variety, if the deal goes through Beetz will reprise her role of Sophie Dumond, a single mother and the neighbour of Arthur Fleck/ Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix.

The upcoming film is a "musical" follow-up to the Todd Phillips-directed anti-hero character study "Joker", which was released in 2019.

Phillips is co-writing the screenplay of the sequel with Scott Silver.

Pop star Lady Gaga is reportedly playing Harley Quinn, the Joker's longtime comic book love interest and accomplice.

Production on "Joker: Folie a Deux" is expected to begin in December, with a premiere date set for October 4, 2024.

Beetz was most recently seen in David Leitch's "Bullet Train".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zazie Beetz Joker Folie a Deux Scott Silver
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp