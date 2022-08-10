Emmy Awards 2022: Actor-comic Kenan Thompson to host 74th edition

Home Entertainment English

The 2022 Emmy Awards will be a three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Kenan Thompson (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Popular actor-comic Kenan Thompson will host the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards, NBC and the Television Academy have announced jointly.

Thompson, known for his work on the late-night comedy show "Saturday Night Live" and scripted shows such as "Kenan and Kel", said he is looking forward to the awards ceremony.

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honour the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC - my longtime network family - makes it even more special. Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favourite shows," Thompson said in a statement issued on Tuesday night.

"Kenan is well-regarded as one of the funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself. We know he'll bring excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves," added Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.



Scheduled for a September 12 premiere, the event will begin at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC and will also stream on Peacock.

In India, Lionsgate Play subscribers will be able to watch the annual award ceremony from 5.30 am onwards on September 13.

