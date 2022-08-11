Kenan Thompson to host annual Emmy ceremony

By Express News Service

Actor-comedian Kenan Thompson, known for his work in the late-night comedy show, Saturday Night Live, is set to host the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards.

In a statement, Thompson said, “Being a part of this incredible evening where we honour the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting and to do it on NBC ‘my longtime network family’ makes it even more special. Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favourite shows.”

“Kenan is well-regarded as one of the funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events for NBC.

The 2022 Emmy Awards will be telecast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC. It will stream on Peacock, and the show will be available for the Indian audiences on Lionsgate Play from 5.30 am onwards on September 13.



Actor-comedian Kenan Thompson, known for his work in the late-night comedy show, Saturday Night Live, is set to host the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards. In a statement, Thompson said, “Being a part of this incredible evening where we honour the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting and to do it on NBC ‘my longtime network family’ makes it even more special. Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favourite shows.” “Kenan is well-regarded as one of the funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events for NBC. The 2022 Emmy Awards will be telecast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC. It will stream on Peacock, and the show will be available for the Indian audiences on Lionsgate Play from 5.30 am onwards on September 13.