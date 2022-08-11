Home Entertainment English

Kenan Thompson to host annual Emmy ceremony

The show will be available for the Indian audiences on Lionsgate Play from 5.30 am onwards on September 13 

Published: 11th August 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kenan Thompson (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actor-comedian Kenan Thompson, known for his work in the late-night comedy show, Saturday Night Live, is set to host the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards.

In a statement, Thompson said, “Being a part of this incredible evening where we honour the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting and to do it on NBC ‘my longtime network family’ makes it even more special. Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favourite shows.”

“Kenan is well-regarded as one of the funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events for NBC.

The 2022 Emmy Awards will be telecast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC. It will stream on Peacock, and the show will be available for the Indian audiences on Lionsgate Play from 5.30 am onwards on September 13.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kenan Thompson Emmy Awards NBC
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp