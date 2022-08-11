Home Entertainment English

Live-Action Pac-Man film in works from Justin Baldoni

Pac-Man was also referenced in films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and Wreck it Ralph, and Mortal Kombat, which similarly originated as an arcade game.

Published: 11th August 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film Pac-man.

A still from the film Pac-man.

By Express News Service

Reports state that a live-action film based on the widely successful arcade game Pac-Man is currently in the works. The film is being developed by actor/filmmaker Justin Baldoni for his Wayfarer Studios. Baldoni is known for playing a role in the comedy rom-com series Jane the Virgin, he also directed films like Five Feet Apart and Clouds.

Pac-Man is an arcade game that lets the player control an insatiable yellow ball who has to eat dots while navigating through a maze and is chased by four differently coloured ghosts. Originally released in Japan in 1980, the simplistic yet addictive nature of the game quickly made it a worldwide phenomenon. It received multiple sequels and adaptations throughout the years. Pac-Man was recognised as the most successful coin-operated game machine by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2005.

The franchise received an animated series adaptation in 2013, titled Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures. Pac-Man was also referenced in films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and Wreck it Ralph, and Mortal Kombat, which similarly originated as an arcade game, also recently received film adaptations of their own. 

Along with Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios, Lightbeam Entertainment is also confirmed to be co-producing the film. How the filmmakers are planning to make a live-action adaptation of a character, which predominantly exists as a yellow ball with eyes and a mouth inhabiting a pixelated world, remains to be seen.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pac-Man Justin Baldoni Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp