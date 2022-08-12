Home Entertainment English

Discovery+ series to chronicle accusations against Armie Hammer

It is to be noted that Armie Hammer’s fame came under a negative spotlight when survivors claimed stories of bondage, cannibalism fantasies, and sexual abuse.

A poster from the upcoming docu-series, 'House of Hammers'.

By Express News Service

House of Hammer, the upcoming docu-series, which will chronicle the accusations levelled against actor Armie Hammer, is set to stream from September 3, on Discovery+.

According to the note shared by the makers, the series will feature exclusive access, revelations, and archival footage, and will follow the inside story of the Hammer family, over the course of three hours. It is directed by Elli Hakami and Julian P Hobbs. 

“The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family. With House of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming.

