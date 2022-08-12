Warner Bros chooses to go ahead with 'Green Lantern' series 

By Express News Service

Reports state that the Green Lantern series is still alive, despite a flurry of project cancellations at Warner Bros. The live-action series was being developed for HBO Max.

Greg Berlanti was announced as the writer and showrunner for the Green Lantern show. He is most noted for being the showrunner for CW shows based on DC characters like Flash, Supergirl, and Green Arrow.

David Zaslav was made the CEO of Warner Bros recently, and following that, a number of changes had been made to ongoing DC-related properties in the studio.

Batgirl starring Leslie Grace was reportedly axed while it was almost ready to hit the theatres. Strange Adventures, another DC project, developed by Clerks fame Kevin Smith, was also cancelled.

James Gunn, who is known for handling both Marvel and DC projects, recently took to Twitter to dispel rumours about his Peacemaker series being cancelled. In the same breath, he announced that the second season of the show is well under development.

