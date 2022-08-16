Home Entertainment English

The art of reimagination: Will Graham on 'A League of Their Own' remake

For Will Graham, his latest creation, the Amazon Prime Video series, A League of Their Own, based on Penny Marshall’s 1992 sports dramedy by the same name, has a personal connection.

Published: 16th August 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film A League of Their Own.

A still from the film A League of Their Own.

By Ram Venkat Srikar
Express News Service

For Will Graham, his latest creation, the Amazon Prime Video series, A League of Their Own, based on Penny Marshall’s 1992 sports dramedy by the same name, has a personal connection. “I grew up with the movie. It was one of my mom’s favourite films,” Graham says.

“I played baseball for seven years and I was terrible at it. I was a little queer kid, who felt I shouldn’t be on the field and there was something in the movie that comforted me. I always loved the moment where Geena Davis catches the ball with her bare hand.” Graham explains that it is the universality of the story that encouraged him to take up the project. “A couple of years ago, we were looking into the stories underneath the subject and felt they were definitely worth telling. They are for everyone.”

In today’s age, filmmakers and studios are under scrutiny every time a reboot, rehash, retelling, spin-off, remake or any new iteration of a popular source material surfaces. Fans of the original are not easily forgiving. Naturally, this places a tremendous amount of pressure on the creators. And when the source material is as revered as A League of Their Own, the pressure to live up to the name of the original grows multifold. Graham, who co-created the show, with Abbi Jacobson, definitely understands this.

“We don’t see the series as a reboot of the movie. We see it more as a reimagination,” Graham says. “We borrowed the amazing tone Penny Marshall and the cast had set and tried to look at the stories through a wider lens. In fact, I had an incredible opportunity to talk to Penny before she passed away. We described what we wanted to do and got her support. It was wonderful.”

The “tone” that Graham refers to is the USP of the series. The formation of a World War II-era women’s professional baseball team is central to the show, which follows several young American women and their stories. Serious conflicts like racism and sexism are addressed but the humourous and light-hearted tone remains intact. Graham feels it was vital to maintain this balance. “This is a show about joy and people finding their dreams and themselves. We didn’t want the obstacles to take the centre stage. We are talking about women, queer people, and women of colour at that point in history; this world wasn’t made for them. It is a part of the story, but that’s not what the story is entirely about.”

The project, which entered development in 2017, premiered five years later, overcoming multiple pandemic waves. “There have been a lot of challenges and yes, it did take a while. We have always believed that these stories were way bigger than us. What kept me going was the joy at the centre of these stories. We got to know these women really well and they had to deal with much harder things than developing a TV Show. Finding the energy to keep going was not so hard,” Graham concludes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A League of Their Own Amazon Prime Video Will Graham Penny Marshall sports dramedy
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp