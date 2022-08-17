Modern reimagining of 'Wizard of Oz' by Kenya Barris in works

Home Entertainment English

Published: 17th August 2022

By Express News Service

A new adaptation of the famous fantasy story, The Wizard of Oz, is getting made by Kenya Barris who is writing and directing the film for Warner Bros. According to an article by Deadline, the film is produced by Khalabo Ink Society.

While the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed, it’s reported that the film will be a modern re-imagining of the story which was written by L Frank Baum and was published in 1900. Over the years, the book was adapted to film in the form of Judy Garland-starrer The Wizard of Oz (1939).

Interestingly, Jon M Chu of Crazy Rich Asians fame is also working on another rendition of the Oz story Wicked Part 1 which is scheduled to release in 2024.

That film will be an adaptation of the musical by Stephen Schwartz and will also get a second part. Meanwhile, Barris, who is known for his sitcom Black-ish, will be making his feature debut with Netflix’s You People, with Eddie Murphy. 

