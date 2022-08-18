Home Entertainment English

Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke called 'short, dumpy' by Australian TV CEO, company apologises

Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany Delany was giving a speech ahead of the 'House of the Dragon' premiere screening and tried to make a joke about the first time he watched 'Game of Thrones'.

Published: 18th August 2022 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Emilia Clarke

Actress Emilia Clarke (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: As the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'House of the Dragon' released in Sydney, Patrick Delany, the CEO of Australian television company Foxtel, referred to actress Emilia Clarke as a "short, dumpy girl."

Foxtel, an Australian pay television company, is the country's home for 'Game of Thrones', reports Variety.

As reported by Australian publication Crikey, Delany was giving a speech ahead of the 'House of the Dragon' premiere screening and tried to make a joke about the first time he watched 'Game of Thrones'.

The CEO said: "I was like, 'What's this show with the short, dumpy girl walking into the fire?'"

Delany was referencing Emilia Clarke's character, Daenerys Targaryen, who famously walks through fire during the series.

An attendee at the Sydney premiere told Crikey that "there was a bit of a gasp" after Delany made the comment.

A Foxtel spokesperson told Crikey after the event that Delany's remark was "meant to be self-deprecating."

The company issued a statement that reads: "The aim was to convey that for him, 'Games of Thrones' was something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke went from relatively unknown to one of the most recognised and most-loved actors in television and film.

"On behalf of Mr Delany, the Foxtel Group apologies if his remarks were misunderstood and caused any offence," the statement concluded.

Since 'House of the Dragon' takes place hundreds of years before 'Game of Thrones', Clarke is not involved in any capacity with the new HBO prequel series.

Foxtel announced in 2019 that the controversial 'Game of Thrones' series finale led to the biggest influx of overnight subscribers in the company's history.

