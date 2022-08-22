Docu on iconic US basketball team to have Netflix premiere

By Express News Service

The Redeem Team, the documentary that celebrates the iconic basketball team's quest to reclaim Olympic Gold for the USA, will premiere on Netflix on October 7. This is Netflix’s first collaboration with the Olympic Channel, which is the media studio owned and operated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and also marks the Olympic Channel’s first time producing a film exclusively for a global streaming service.

They have opened up their never-before-seen archives for this documentary, including basketball footage from the past 70 years of Olympic history. The documentary's logline reads, "Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material. The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men's Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 following the previous team’s shocking performance four years earlier in Athens."

The documentary shows how the team was built and insightful interviews with athletes and coaches from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team set a new standard for American basketball.

The Redeem Team, the documentary that celebrates the iconic basketball team's quest to reclaim Olympic Gold for the USA, will premiere on Netflix on October 7. This is Netflix’s first collaboration with the Olympic Channel, which is the media studio owned and operated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and also marks the Olympic Channel’s first time producing a film exclusively for a global streaming service. They have opened up their never-before-seen archives for this documentary, including basketball footage from the past 70 years of Olympic history. The documentary's logline reads, "Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material. The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men's Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 following the previous team’s shocking performance four years earlier in Athens." The documentary shows how the team was built and insightful interviews with athletes and coaches from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team set a new standard for American basketball.