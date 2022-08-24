Home Entertainment English

Brendan Fraser to receive TIFF Tribute Award for The Whale

The Whale is set to premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 4. The Whale will also be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival. 

Published: 24th August 2022 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Brendan Fraser

Actor Brendan Fraser

By Express News Service

Brendan Fraser made his comeback with Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. And now, the Toronto International Film Festival has just announced that they will be honouring Fraser with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance for his role in the film. Previous recipients of the award include Jessica Chastain, Anthony Hopkins, and Joaquin Phoenix.

The Whale is the film set to put Fraser back in a leading role. The film was originally announced in January 2021, with Aronofsky directing and Fraser taking the lead role. Shortly after the announcement of the project, Hong Chau, Sadie Sink, and Samantha Morton joined the cast.

The screenplay for the film was written by Samuel D Hunter, who also wrote the original 2012 play. The Whale tells the story of a 600-pound man named Charlie, played by Fraser, who is struggling to try and reconnect with his teenage daughter, Sink, after he abandoned her and her mother to be with a same-sex partner.

The Whale is set to premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 4. The Whale will also be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival. There is no theatrical release date for the project yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brendan Fraser Darren Aronofsky The Whale TIFF Tribute Award
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp