Thor: Love and Thunder  coming to Disney+ Hotstar

The film also saw the return of his girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).

The fourth installment in Marvel’s Thor film series Thor: Love and Thunder is finally coming to Disney+ Hotstar on 8 September. The film had a stellar theatrical run, crossing a reported 100 crore at the Indian box office alone, with a worldwide gross that is expected to cross 700 million and is now all set to stream online.

Thor: Love and Thunder follow the superhero Thor, post the events of Avengers: Endgame, where he was last seen suffering from an existential crisis before deciding to move out of the earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy, in pursuit of purpose and meaning in his life. The film also saw the return of his girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).

