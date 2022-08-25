Home Entertainment English

'Aquaman', 'Shazam!' sequels pushed to later release dates

The 'Shazam!' sequel will open on the date previously occupied by Jason Momoa's hulking King of Atlantis.

Published: 25th August 2022 05:59 PM

Stills from the movies 'Aquaman' and 'Shazam!'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Warner Bros. seems to be dealing with a delay bug as two of their films 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and 'Shazam!: Fury of the Gods' will release later than planned.

The studio announced a slew of release date changes on Wednesday (Pacific Standard Time), pushing the 'Aquaman' follow-up from March 17, 2023, to December 25, 2023. The 'Shazam!' sequel will open on the date previously occupied by Jason Momoa's hulking King of Atlantis, reports Variety.

The story about Zachary Levi's Billy Batson was originally set to land in theatres on December 21, 2022.

According to Variety, on its new date, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' will debut a few days after Disney's 'Star Wars' spinoff 'Rogue Squadron' (December 23, 2023). Meanwhile, 'Shazam!: Fury of the Gods,' which was initially set to face off against James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' now has free rein over its new opening weekend

Plus, a March release date worked well for Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader adventure 'The Batman' which collected $770 million globally, another DC Comics film.

Variety further states that as part of the calendar shuffle, an "untitled WB event film" has landed on February 10, 2023, 'Evil Dead Rise' has been scheduled for April 4, 2023, and 'The Conjuring' spinoff sequel 'The Nun 2' will be released on September 8, 2023.

'Salem's Lot', which was slated for April 21, 2023, is being moved to a to-be-announced date in the same year.

