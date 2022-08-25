'Avatar' to re-release on September 23

By Express News Service

James Cameron’s Academy Award-winning 2009 epic adventure Avatar, returns to theatres on September 23, 2022. The film will be released in 4K High Dynamic Range format. The team has released a new trailer and poster to celebrate the rerelease of the 2009 film.

The much-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water will be releasing on December 16, 2022. The Way of Water will be followed by Avatar 3 which was shot back to back with the upcoming film. Avatar 4 and 5 will also hit production soon, but, Cameron has shared doubts about his directorial return. The director will concentrate on other projects in the meantime.

Avatar stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch, Sigourney Weaver as Dr Grace Augustine, and the upcoming sequel adds Kate Winslet as Ronal among others.

James Cameron’s Academy Award-winning 2009 epic adventure Avatar, returns to theatres on September 23, 2022. The film will be released in 4K High Dynamic Range format. The team has released a new trailer and poster to celebrate the rerelease of the 2009 film. The much-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water will be releasing on December 16, 2022. The Way of Water will be followed by Avatar 3 which was shot back to back with the upcoming film. Avatar 4 and 5 will also hit production soon, but, Cameron has shared doubts about his directorial return. The director will concentrate on other projects in the meantime. Avatar stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch, Sigourney Weaver as Dr Grace Augustine, and the upcoming sequel adds Kate Winslet as Ronal among others.