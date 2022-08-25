Home Entertainment English

'Avatar' to re-release on September 23

James Cameron’s Academy Award-winning 2009 epic adventure Avatar, returns to theatres on September 23, 2022.

Published: 25th August 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from the teaser (Photo | YouTube)

A screengrab from the teaser (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

James Cameron’s Academy Award-winning 2009 epic adventure Avatar, returns to theatres on September 23, 2022. The film will be released in 4K High Dynamic Range format. The team has released a new trailer and poster to celebrate the rerelease of the 2009 film.

The much-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water will be releasing on December 16, 2022. The Way of Water will be followed by Avatar 3 which was shot back to back with the upcoming film. Avatar 4 and 5 will also hit production soon, but, Cameron has shared doubts about his directorial return. The director will concentrate on other projects in the meantime.

Avatar stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch, Sigourney Weaver as Dr Grace Augustine, and the upcoming sequel adds Kate Winslet as Ronal among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
James Cameron Avatar Avatar: The Way of Water Avatar 3 Sam Worthington Zoe Saldana
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp